Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPTA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.68. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.94.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 169,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

