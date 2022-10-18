Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 67,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

