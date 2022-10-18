Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,197,000 after buying an additional 616,595 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

