Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

