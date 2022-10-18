PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.75. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PJT Partners by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

