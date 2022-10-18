Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Plug Power stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after buying an additional 548,973 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

