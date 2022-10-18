Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 2.6 %
PSTVY stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
