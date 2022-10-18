Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.94. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 750 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Power Solutions International from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Power Solutions International Stock Up 17.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International ( OTCMKTS:PSIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

