PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.68.

PPG Industries stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

