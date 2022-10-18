Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.00

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.89). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The company has a market cap of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

