Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PCOR. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

PCOR opened at $50.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.