Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $152.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $193.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.53.

Prologis Stock Up 5.7 %

PLD stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.3% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 104,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

