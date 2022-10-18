Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $137.00.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.53.

Prologis Trading Up 5.7 %

Prologis stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Get Rating

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

