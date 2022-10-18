PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

PTIC stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropTech Investment Co. II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 269,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 121,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.