Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Prospex Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 540,413 shares changing hands.
Prospex Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.53.
About Prospex Oil and Gas
Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.
