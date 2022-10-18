Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.21.

PTRA stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Proterra has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

