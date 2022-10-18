Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.