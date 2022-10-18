PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $108.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

