PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

