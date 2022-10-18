Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Increased to €70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($67.35) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Publicis Groupe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.