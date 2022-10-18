Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.38. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 20,881 shares changing hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.