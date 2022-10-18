Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Given New C$0.13 Price Target at Desjardins

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$0.14 to C$0.13 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

