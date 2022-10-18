Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $1.95 on Monday. Purple Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Biotech will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

