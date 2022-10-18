Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Position Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

RPD stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

