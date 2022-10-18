Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.47.

Rapid7 Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $42.26 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

About Rapid7



Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.



