Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,119,709 shares trading hands.

Reabold Resources Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a market cap of £22.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

