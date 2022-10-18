Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.98. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 545,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

