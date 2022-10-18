Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.98. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 545,325 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Recon Technology Trading Up 10.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recon Technology (RCON)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.