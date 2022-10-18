Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

NYSE RF opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

