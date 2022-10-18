RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,154,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR stock opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

