Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.23 million. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Renasant by 84.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.