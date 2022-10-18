Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €31.95 ($32.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.25. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

