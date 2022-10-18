Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $20.97 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

