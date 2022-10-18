Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
NYSE REZI opened at $20.97 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
