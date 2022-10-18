Reviewing Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) and Its Peers

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Envirotech Vehicles to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% Envirotech Vehicles Competitors -301.23% -5.68% -3.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million -$7.65 million -7.13 Envirotech Vehicles Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.95

Analyst Ratings

Envirotech Vehicles’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Envirotech Vehicles and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Envirotech Vehicles Competitors 419 2148 2919 41 2.47

As a group, “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 44.20%. Given Envirotech Vehicles’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envirotech Vehicles has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles’ rivals have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles rivals beat Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

