Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 7.8 %

RBBN stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Insider Activity at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. acquired 1,639,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

