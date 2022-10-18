Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 943,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 758,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 869.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 663,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 660,211 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.