Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.42. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

