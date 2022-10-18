Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HNI were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 586,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

