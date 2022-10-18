Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,494 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

