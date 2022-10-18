Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $353.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.