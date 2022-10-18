Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,597,000 after buying an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,913,000 after buying an additional 147,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,761,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,805,000 after buying an additional 152,105 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,094,000 after buying an additional 1,064,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,896,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.