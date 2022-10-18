Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcBest Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

