Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,266 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.