Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

