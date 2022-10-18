Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $129,000 Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 16,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,850,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 540,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Price Performance

AVLR opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

