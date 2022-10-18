Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $141,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,733 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 219,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -18.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

