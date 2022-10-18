Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

