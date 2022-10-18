Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 593.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 12.41 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 11.87 and a one year high of 57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 29.88.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

