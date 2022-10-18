Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $187,000 Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPK. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 21,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $464.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Presto Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

