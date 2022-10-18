Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $308.28 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,712 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $308,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $438.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

