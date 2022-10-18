Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $732.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

